NFL 2023 offseason: Darius Slay to be a free agent

Two days into the NFL legal-tampering period has seen most of the top talent already agree to terms with teams.

Yet, in a surprise Wednesday morning, the open market got a huge boost when ESPN reported that the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing star cornerback Darius Slay.

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Slay will be free to sign elsewhere after the new NFL league year starts at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday. He will instantly be the top free agent available and he would have likely been at the top of the list had he been available on Monday.

He is a true shut-down cornerback,

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are in need of a star cornerback and impact on defense. They doe have the salary-cap means to get Slay but it would hurt their ability to answer other holes and there are many.

The Raiders just signed Slay’s Eagles’ secondary mate, safety Marcus Epps.

However, Slay tweeted what appeared to be a jab at Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday. Of course, McDaniels comes from the Patriots like Slay’s old Lions’ coach Matt Patricia. The two men clashed.

Nevermind on Darius Slay to the #Raiders! https://t.co/E00hrmE52M — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 15, 2023

Still, the chance to get a player of Slay’s ability must be considered.