Aaron Rodgers will be a Jet, but Raiders tried

The Aaron Rodgers saga took a big step to being over when he announced Tuesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

That ends his 18-season career with the Green Bay Packers. Before Rodgers becomes is a Jet, though, Green Bay and New York need to come to a trade agreement. But one thing is for certain, Rodgers will not play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

But it’s not because the Raiders didn’t look into it. Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Raiders, indeed, talked to the Packers about a Rodgers trade.

There was heavy speculation early this offseason about a Raiders-Rodgers pairing. Of course, Rodgers’ good friend and longtime former Green Bay teammate Davante Adams endorsed the pairing.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers seemed to hint that he had an interest in reuniting with Adams.

Wow, Aaron Rodgers insinuates without directly saying it on @PatMcAfeeShow that he did have some thoughts about reuniting with Davante Adams and that the Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett was a big factor in his decision. However, he hates the narrative Hackett was hired to lure him — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 15, 2023

In addition to Rodgers, the Athletic reported that the Raiders also called the Chicago Bears about the No. 1 overall pick before it was traded to the Carolina Panthers last week.

Raiders were also among the teams that called the Bears about the No. 1 pick before the Panthers completed their deal. They never entered serious negotiations, but it's clear the Raiders have explored every avenue for a QB. They've got Jimmy Garoppolo but could still draft a QB. https://t.co/Xucr1v2lPi — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

The Raiders were said to also have interest in Tom Brady before he announced his retirement.

After looking into Brady, Rodgers and a draft trade up, the Raiders decided to sign Jimmy Garoppolo and he will likely be there starter for the next two seasons.