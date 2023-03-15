Clelin Ferrell signs with 49ers

Clelin Ferrell’s disappointing tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders is over.

According to a report from ESPN, the defensive end is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Ferrell’s departure is not surprising. He was a rotational defensive end for the Raiders for most of his career with the team. Of course, Ferrell entered the NFL with huge expectations after the Raiders made him the surprise No. 4 overall draft pick in 2019. The Clemson product was expected to go late in the first round.

Yet, the first pick of the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock pairing didn’t ended up playing more like a mid-to-late round pick. Ferrell started just 30 of 58 career games with the Raiders and he started just four games in the past two seasons combined. He had a total of 10 sacks in four seasons.

He was a solid backup, though. Yet, No. 4 overall picks are expected to provide much more production. Ferrell was one of three first-round picks by the Raiders in 2019, joining running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24) and safety Johnathan Abram (No. 27). Only Jacobs, who was given the franchise tag, remains. Abram was cut during last season. The team declined the fifth-round option on all three players last spring, which made Ferrell a free agent now.

Ferrell joins fellow defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Key and Arden Key who were recent Raiders’ draft picks who ended up with the 49ers, who are considered to have the one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

Ferrell is the second Raiders’ unrestricted free agent to go elsewhere this week, joining quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who is going to Denver.