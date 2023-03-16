Silver Minings: Don’t expect bombs away with Jimmy Garoppolo

For many seasons, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t have great success throwing the ball deep.
Yet, Carr did improve in that area. Now, with Carr’s replacement as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, the team may see much more short passes. Garoppolo is not known for his deep-passing prowess.
Check out this recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp:
well.... this will be interesting— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 13, 2023
rank on passes > 15 yards:
Derrek Carr: #9 of 47 QBs (+0.58)
Jimmy G: #42 of 47 QBs (-0.01)
rank on passes > 30 yards:
Carr: #10 of 47 QBs (+0.98)
Jimmy G: #40 of 47 QBs (-0.58)
Davante Adams goes from Rodgers' arm to Carr to Jimmy G
Garoppolo has ranked near the bottom of the NFL when it comes to deep passes. That may be an adjustment for Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has played his career with Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers and with Carr at both Fresno State and with the Raiders last season.
Passes thrown 20+ yards:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 13, 2023
Jimmy G vs Rodgers vs Carr pic.twitter.com/Ttg6uN8S1C
As Sharp pointed out, it should be interesting.
