Silver Minings: Don’t expect bombs away with Jimmy Garoppolo

New Las Vegas quarterback not known for deep passes

By Bill Williamson
/ new
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

For many seasons, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t have great success throwing the ball deep.

Yet, Carr did improve in that area. Now, with Carr’s replacement as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, the team may see much more short passes. Garoppolo is not known for his deep-passing prowess.

Check out this recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp:

Garoppolo has ranked near the bottom of the NFL when it comes to deep passes. That may be an adjustment for Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has played his career with Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers and with Carr at both Fresno State and with the Raiders last season.

As Sharp pointed out, it should be interesting.

In other Raiders news:

