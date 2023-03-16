Raiders 2023 free agents: The defensive tackles

Improving the defensive line is one of the Las Vegas Raiders’ many needs this offseason.

In the past day, a couple significant developments occurred.

First, the contract details of a two-year contract for returner Jerry Tillery shows that the Raiders plan for him to very much be part of the playing rotation. According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Tillery could make up to $4 million a season and he gets $5.6 million in guaranteed money.

Comp update: Jerry Tillery’s deal with the #Raiders is a two-year contract for $7M, worth up to $8M. Also includes $5.6M guaranteed, source says. https://t.co/mFvSbSwMMa — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

Tillery was signed during last season. He had eight tackles in seven games with the Raiders. He did provide a decent interior pass-rush at times. Yet, his contract numbers indicate he will very much be part of the mix.

One player who will not be part of the Raiders’ plans on the defensive line is Andrew Billings. He has signed with the Chicago Bears. He started 14 games and played decently. He had 39 tackles and one sack in 2022.

Meanwhile, in addition to Tillery, the Raiders other returning defensive tackles are Bilal Nichols, and 2022 draft picks Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler. Both of them didn’t do mush as rookies. Nichols was just so-so after coming in as a free agent with high hopes.

The Raiders will very likely add a couple of more players at defensive tackle.

Matt Ioannidis and Poona Ford are among the available free agents. Las Vegas could also address the position early in the draft. There is talk Georgia’s Jalen Carter could fall because of off-and-on field issues, so it’s possible the Raiders consider him at No. 7.

Again, there will be movement on this front and it has already started.