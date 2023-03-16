 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jimmy Garoppolo press conference postponed

2023 starting quarterback hasn’t signed

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has arrived and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada headquarters and he’s very impressed.

Yet, Jimmy G. has yet to become an official Raider and his scheduled introductory press conference was pushed back to Friday. With Garoppolo set to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future and with no other viable veteran options remaining on the open market, these facts could be cause for alarm, especially considering Garoppolo’s medical history. He has started a full season once and is coming off a leg injury that ended his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

The postponement was announced two and a half hours after his presser was scheduled to begin. Yet, according to The Athletic, there is nothing to be worried about and another Athletic report stated the delay was prompted by a “procedural hiccup.”

But, again, this is the starting quarterback we’re talking about. Even if all is well, the Raiders can’t breathe easy until Garoppolo officially signs on the dotted line.

