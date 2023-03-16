Jimmy Garoppolo press conference postponed

Jimmy Garoppolo has arrived and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada headquarters and he’s very impressed.

Yet, Jimmy G. has yet to become an official Raider and his scheduled introductory press conference was pushed back to Friday. With Garoppolo set to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future and with no other viable veteran options remaining on the open market, these facts could be cause for alarm, especially considering Garoppolo’s medical history. He has started a full season once and is coming off a leg injury that ended his 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

When asked to provide a specific reason why, the #Raiders team spokesman declined to comment. https://t.co/olNq6icfKg — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 16, 2023

The postponement was announced two and a half hours after his presser was scheduled to begin. Yet, according to The Athletic, there is nothing to be worried about and another Athletic report stated the delay was prompted by a “procedural hiccup.”

Regarding Jimmy Garoppolo's postponed news conference, source with knowledge of the situation just said, "All good." So it doesn't sound like there are any issues finalizing the deal. Just a postponement. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2023

But, again, this is the starting quarterback we’re talking about. Even if all is well, the Raiders can’t breathe easy until Garoppolo officially signs on the dotted line.