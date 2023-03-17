Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo has been solid in red zone

Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo will be compared to in every area.

That’s just the way is when one quarterback replaces another as Jimmy G. is with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 as the released Carr is now with the New Orleans Saints.

it was well documented that Carr struggled in the red zone for several seasons, whether his head coach was Jon Gruden or Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was supposed to fix the Raiders’ red-zone woes in 2022, but it didn’t happen.

As this recent tweet by Josh Dubow of The Associated Press points out, Garoppolo has had success in the red zone during his career:

Passer rating in red zone:

Garoppolo 100.4 (8th of 38 QBs w/ 200+ RZ att since 2014)

Carr 89.7 (30th of 38) https://t.co/8pNv89hKK6 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo has his limitations, but if he can help the Raiders finally solve their troubles inside the goal line, it would be a big boost to the team.

