Tuesday Community question reaction

Our Tuesday community question this week was where you wanted the Las Vegas Raiders to start to add this offseason. Here are some of your responses:

DT & OG, primarily defense needs upgrades everywhere, start from the line of scrimmage and work your way out.

$47m doesn’t get you want it used to as we can all see, probably need to restructure a couple of more big ticket players….

If one of the top 2 QBs (Young/Stroud) fell to #7 then why wouldn’t they take them there?

Otherwise I agree it would look like they’re shooting from the hip. Reaching for raw QB talent at 7 when they can pick a starter on D or the OL is too big of a gamble. Take the top receiver at 7 before reaching on the 3rd QB.

Defense Defense Defense! When you run out of cap space cut some of the baggage and sign more defense!