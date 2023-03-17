Raiders bring back Jermaine Eluemunor to fill an offensive line go

The Las Vegas Raiders are going back to a familiar face to fill one of their openings on the offensive line.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that they have re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor started all 17 games for Las Vegas in 2022. He previously started a total of 14 games in his first five NFL seasons. Eluemunor, 28, played two seasons (2019-20) with the New England brass and several coaches. He had a decent season for the Raiders last year and they are apparently comfortable with his starting again.

The Raiders did consider other free-agent options at right tackle, but with Eluemunor re-signing it seems the team is comfortable with him being the right tackle. He is versatile and could play guard as well.

Kolton and I will be the best Tackle Duo not only in the AFC West but the NFL this upcoming season. I’ll show y’all consistency. — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 17, 2023

The Raiders starting offensive linemen at moment are Eluemunor, left tackle Kolton Miller, guard Dylan Parham and center Andre James. They have a guard opening and could fill it either in free agency or in the draft.

Eluemunor is the eighth free agent the Raiders have re-signed this offseason. The others are tackle Brandon Parker, guard Netane Muti, running back Ameer Abdullah, tight end Jesper Horsted, safety Roderic Teamer, fullback Jakob Johnson and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.