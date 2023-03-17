Jimmy Garoppolo contract finalized with Raiders

There is nothing to see here, folks, Jimmy G. is now officially the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL media reported Friday morning that Garoppolo had finally signed his three-year contract with the Raiders.

The #Raiders’ deal with Jimmy Garoppolo is complete, source says. Vegas officially has their new QB. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

Thursday afternoon, there was some unexpected drama and suspense when Garoppolo’s introductory press conference was postponed after a two-and-half hour delay. The press conference is expected to be held Friday.

Related Jimmy Garoppolo press conference postponed

There team gave no explanation for the delay in Garoppolo, who was supposed to sign his deal Thursday when he arrived at the team’s Henderson, Nevada headquarters, not signing his contract. Yet, there were reports that the team was confident things could be worked out and there were procedural issues at hand.

Of course, Garoppolo has a long history of medical issues. He has played a full season only once and his 2022 season ended in Week 13 with a foot is\sue.

Yet, now, all appears to be well between Jimmy G. and his new squad.