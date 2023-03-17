Raiders offseason 2023: Big day for Hunter Renfrow

This has been an offseason in which Las Vegas Raiders standout slot receiver Hunter Renfrow has been the subject of trade speculation.

First, there were national reports that the Raiders were open to trading both Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller, who, of course, was dealt to the New York Giants on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick. More Renfrow trade speculation began Tuesday as well when Las Vegas surprisingly signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a lucrative contract. Like Renfrow, Meyers shines in the slot.

Yet, Friday it became very unlikely that the Raiders will end up moving Renfrow this year. As part of the contract extension Renfrow signed last year, he had a roster bonus guarantee pay of $.32 million trigger Friday according to Spotrac. His $6.5 million salary for the 2023 season became fully guaranteed Friday as well.

So, if the Raiders had any intention of trading Renfrow, it likely would have happened already. Yes, they can still move him, but why would they pay him more than $4 million if they planned to do that?

So, it appears Renfrow and Meyers will, indeed, be teammates. Meyers is expected to be the starting wide receiver opposite star Davante Adams and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels could also use Renfrow and Meyers in the slot together. He, at times, used two players in the slot as the offensive coordinator in New England.

So, expect to see Renfrow in the Silver and Black in 2023.