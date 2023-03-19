Silver Minings: Raiders have QB Blaine Gabbert in for a visit

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo on Friday. He will be the Raiders' starting quarterback in Week 1, hoping to take the offense to new heights.

However, the Raiders must fill the rest of the quarterback room through the draft or free agency. The only other quarterback on the roster is Chase Garbers, and they will look to either avenue to add depth to the position.

That is why Field Yates of ESPN reported that Raiders would be hosting Blaine Gabbert for a visit as the Raiders start that search.

The Raiders hosted free agent QB Blaine Gabbert on a visit.



The team also re-signed OL Hroniss Grasu. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2023

After being Tom Brady's backup, Blaine Gabbert hasn’t started a football game in three seasons. He has no ties to the McDaniels system, but Tampa Bay implemented play calls that made Brady feel comfortable. Gabbert might know what the Raiders would like to do on offense.

With the Raiders searching for backup quarterbacks for Garoppolo, they might skip drafting a signal-caller early. Either way, Gabbert can become the backup for the Raiders in 2023.

