Raiders poll: Should they trade for No. 1 pick?

This is a critical offseason for second-year Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler.

He has to figure out who the team will move on without former quarterback Derek Carr and he has to build the roster with needs at several positions after a disappointing 6-11 2022 season.

He may have to swing big and there has been speculation the Raiders may make a huge move in the draft by trying to trade up from their No. 7 current spot to the No. 1 pick. The Chicago Bears are expected to shop the pick and would expect a major haul for it.

If the Raiders were to get the pick, they would very likely pick their next quarterback with it. The top quarterback prospects are Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). If the Riders do get the top pick, Young, barring some big movement at the NFL Combine and at pro days, would probably be the top target.

It would be expensive, though. The Raiders would likely have to give a lot in return for the pick, and very likely including next year’s top pick. Ziegler has said he wants to build through the draft and a trade like this would put a dent in that plan and hurt the development of the roster.

However, we all know what getting the right quarterback in the draft can do for a franchise. What do you think?