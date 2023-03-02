Silver Minings: Opinions vary on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

One of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft cycle is likely going to be Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Richardson is remarkably skilled and he has an extremely high ceiling. Yet, he is very raw and apparently NFL teams are split on him when it comes to scouting reports and projections.
ESPN recently reported that some teams have Richardson ranked as a first-round pick, while others have him ranked as a fourth-round pick. That’s pretty scary considering the high bust rate at the position.
Massive ability, but some front offices are legitimately torn on where he should be drafted. https://t.co/gPkwXMenep— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 24, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, will likely seriously consider taking a quarterback in the first round.
Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler scouted Richardson last season in person. It is not known if Las Vegas is one of the believers or non-believers in Richardson. But his combine work and pro day this month will likely bring more intrigue to his draft status and how it relates to the Raiders’ interest.
In other Raiders news:
- Going way from Rodgers? The Athletic believes the Raiders are not keen on the idea of trading for Aaron Rodgers.
- JJ landing spots: Pro Football Network looks at where Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs could end up this month.
- He wants to play with Maxx: Top pass-rush prospect, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson said at the NFL combine he’d like to play with Raiders’ star Maxx Crosby.
- QB update: The Las Vegas-Review Journal has an update on the Raiders’ search for a quarterback.
- Ruggs update: The preliminary trial of former Raiders’ receiver Henry Ruggs will be held May 4.
- Great grades: The NFLPA conducted a player poll and the Raiders did excellent in their treatment of players, having the No. 3 overall grade. This will help attract players in free agency. The move to Las Vegas has really helped this franchise.
