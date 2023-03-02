Silver Minings: Opinions vary on Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

One of the most intriguing and polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft cycle is likely going to be Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson is remarkably skilled and he has an extremely high ceiling. Yet, he is very raw and apparently NFL teams are split on him when it comes to scouting reports and projections.

ESPN recently reported that some teams have Richardson ranked as a first-round pick, while others have him ranked as a fourth-round pick. That’s pretty scary considering the high bust rate at the position.

Massive ability, but some front offices are legitimately torn on where he should be drafted. https://t.co/gPkwXMenep — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 24, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, will likely seriously consider taking a quarterback in the first round.

Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler scouted Richardson last season in person. It is not known if Las Vegas is one of the believers or non-believers in Richardson. But his combine work and pro day this month will likely bring more intrigue to his draft status and how it relates to the Raiders’ interest.

