Raiders 2023 free agency: 10 Best fits

The legal tampering period of free agency starts in 11 days and the Las Vegas Raiders have some money to spend, plus many needs.

Let’s look at some of the best options for them in free agency. Most of these players will be expensive, so they won’t be able to sign them all, but they’re good fits:

Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle, Philadelphia Eagles:

He’s one of the best players, regardless of position, available in this class. He was a big reason why the Eagles’ defense was so strong. Hargrave, who had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022, would be a big boost to Las Vegas’ interior pass-rush.

Jamal Dean, cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

He’s an underrated player, but he will be valued on the open market. Dean is terrific in coverage and there will be many suitors. He would be the Raiders’ best cornerback.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, safety, Philadelphia Eagles:

This is a dynamic playmaker. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2022. His ball-hawking ability is what is needed in Las Vegas and he is a versatile player who would fit Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme.

Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals:

He is an excellent player, who would also fit this defense. With other needs, I’m not sure the Raiders would spend big at safety, but Bates would look good in the Silver and Black.

James Bradberry, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles:

The Raiders were connected to Bradberry last year when he was cut by the New York Giants and a pairing still makes sense. Bradberry played for Graham in New York and he’d fit in Las Vegas.

Mike McGlinchey, tackle, San Francisco 49ers:

McGlinchey would be a nice bookend with left tackle Kolton Miller. He would be a big upgrade. He won’t be cheap, but it would be worth it to help improve the offensive line, which is badly needed.

T.J. Edwards, linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles:

Edwards is a favorite of the metric crowd. The Raiders need to get stronger at linebacker and he would help.

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots:

Meyers will always be remembered in the Raider Nation for his bone-headed lateral that gave Las Vegas a victory last December. But there is a chance the Raiders could woo him this month. He played for the Raiders’ brass in New England and he could be a nice duo with Davante Adams. Meyers produces and if the Raiders value him more than their own free agent, Mack Hollins, a pursuit is possible,

David Long, linebacker, Tennessee Titans:

Long has been connected as a possible Raiders’ target. He is a solid player who fits the system and I could see the Raiders getting in his market.

Kaleb McGary, right tackle, Atlanta Falcons:

The former first-round pick is a solid player and he may be a little more cost effective than signing McGlinchey. This could be a fit.