Silver Minings: Mack Hollins signs with Atlanta Falcons, Trent Sieg cut

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers during the beginning stages of free agency, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Mack Hollins and his future with the franchise. That was confirmed yesterday as NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported that Hollins had reached an agreement with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Hollins made $2 million last year with the Raiders and hit the market looking for a 2-year deal. https://t.co/0LDIQSDes2 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 20, 2023

As The Athletic’s Vic Tafur points out in the tweet above, that’s pretty similar to the deal the wideout signed with the Raiders last season. He ended up having a career year with personal bests in catches and receiving yards — 57 and 690, respectively — and matched his career high in receiving touchdowns with four.

Given that, it’s a bit surprising that he didn’t much of a pay bump nor the two-year deal Tafur mentioned Hollins was looking for. Instead, the six-year veteran heads to Atlanta to prove himself once again and work with Desmond Ridder as Ridder heads into year two.

The Raiders made another transaction that felt inevitable with how last week unfolded, cutting long snapper Trent Sieg, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Sieg had just wrapped up his fifth season with the club and was about to enter the last year of his contract which carried no dead money, per OverTheCap.com.

On Friday, it was reported that Las Vegas had agreed to terms with Jacob Bobenmoyer to be the team’s next long snapper, signaling Sieg’s release was coming. This means Pro Bowlers Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole will have a new running mate for the first time in their careers.

In other Raiders’ links: