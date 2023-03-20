Raiders sign O.J. Howard, Jaquan Johnson, Jordan Willis

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the second week of free agency still spending as they added tight end O.J. Howard, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive end Jordan Willis.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the Howard signing, while ESPN reported the Johnson signing, The Raiders announced the Willis signing.

Howard has a chance to start at tight end as the Raiders work to replace Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants last week for the No. 100 overall pick in next month’s draft. However, it would be unrealistic to think Howard can have the same impact as Waller in the passing game.

The former No. 1 pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 10 catches for Houston in 2022. He has 35 catches in the past three season combined and 129 receptions in six NFL seasons. The Raiders could also bring back free agent Foster Moreau and will likely look at a strong tight end class in the draft as they try to replace the big hole left by the Waller deal.

Both Johnson and Willis are reserves. Johnson, a solid special team player, has started four games in four seasons for the Bills after being a sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2019.

Willis has been on three teams since being a third-round pick out of Kansas State by Cincinnati. He has 10.5 sacks in six NFL seasons.