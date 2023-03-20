Raiders re-sign wide receiver Keelan Cole, add receiver Cam Sims

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to rely on their own free-agent class as they re-signed backup wide receiver Keelan Cole to a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

Free-agent WR Keelan Cole is returning to the Raiders on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

Cole is the 10th unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas that the Raiders have re-signed either before or during the free-agency period. The others are: Tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker, guard Netane Muti, running back Ameer Abdullah, tight end Jesper Horsted, fullback Jakob Johnson, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Curtis Bolton.

Cole had 10 catches for 141 yards and one touchdown in 2022, his first with the Raiders. It was the least productive of six NFL seasons.

UPDATE:

The Raiders also reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Cam Sims.

Free agent WR Cam Sims has agreed to contract terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, source tells @TheAthletic.



Was with Washington since 2018. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2023

Sims, who is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has 57 catches in five NFL seasons. He had eight catches in 2022. He was with new Las Vegas passing game coordinator Scott Turner in Washington. He plays special teams as well.

Cole and Sims will likely be deep backups in Las Vegas behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Myers, Hunter Renfrow and Phillip Dorsett. Meyers and Dorsett were signed last week. Mack Hollins, the Raiders’ No. 2 starter last season, signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday,