Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo longshot to win NFL MVP

The NFL oddsmakers are hard at work as the NFL player roster shuffling period began last week with free agency.

One of the players the oddsmakers had to adjust was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders where he will take over for the released Derek Carr in 2023.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Garoppolo is a 65-1 longshot to win the NF:L MVP award in the 2023 season. With all of the Raiders’ weapons on offense, Garoppolo may be a decent bet.

Conversely, Carr, now the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, is priced at 45-1.

Garoppolo’s solid 2022 season ended in Week 13 for the San Francisco 49ers when he suffered a foot injury. Thus, he is one of the favorites to win the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is priced at 12-1, which is solid odds.

