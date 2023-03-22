Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2023 passing yards?

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have an interesting prop bet for new Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed last week as a free agent.
The oddsmakers have set a line of 3,750 passing yards for Garoppolo in 2023. The over is priced at +100 and the under is priced at -120, which is the favorite. It makes sense that the over is considered the underdog.
Garoppolo has from for more than 3,750 yards just twice, in 2019 and 2021. The issue with Garoppolo is his health. He has only played one full season since becoming a starter in 2017.
Of course, the Raiders have a lot of offensive weapons, so if Jimmy G. can stay healthy for most of the 2023 season, he has a chance to hit the over.
