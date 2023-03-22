Raiders 2023 free agents: Remaining in-house options

The Las Vegas Raiders have been extremely busy during the first nine days of NFL free agency.

They have added several players to the 2023 roster, including several in-house players.

Here are their own free agents, who they have re-signed: Tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker, guard Netane Muti, running back Ameer Abdullah, tight end Jesper Horsted, fullback Jakob Johnson, safety Roderic Teamer, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Keelan Cole.

Meanwhile, several have moved on in free agency. They are: backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (San Francisco 49ers), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (Atlanta Falcons).

UPDATE: Denzel Perryman has signed with the Houston Texans.

Yet, there are several other Las Vegas free agents still on the open market. They are Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett and Sidney Jones, safety Duron Harmon, tight end Foster Moreau, linebackers Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown and Micah Kiser, defensive ends Tashawn Bower, Isaac Rochell and Jordan Jenkins and safety Mathias Farley.

Ya-Sin, Moreau and Perryman have all made visits and are the Raiders’ best remaining free agents. Las Vegas could bring them back, but they have added at each of their position with outside free-agency additions.

Still, I would expect the Raiders to continue to bring back some of their free agents as they have in earlier phases of free agency.