Raiders sign cornerback David Long

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their trend of signing many depth pieces as they are reportedly signing former Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback David Long to a one-year contract, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz

Breaking: FA CB David Long Jr. is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source tells @theScore



Only 25 years old, Long had 21 tackles and 1 PBU during his four starts with the #Rams last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Long was a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2019. He has been a career backup with the Rams. He has started 10 games in the past four seasons with the Rams, with nine of the starts coming in the past two seasons. Long started four games in 2022 for the Rams.

Long, who just turned 25 last month, has played 52 NFL games and has won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. He has one career interception, which came in the 2021 season.

Long joins Brandon Facyson as a cornerback who the Raiders have signed this offseason, Long will likely be a rotational player. Expect the Raiders to look at cornerback early in the draft. They could also potentially bring back free-agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.