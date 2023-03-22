Raiders Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman signs with Houston Texans

Denzel Perryman, who was one of the defense-needy Las Vegas Raiders best players on that side of the ball the past two seasons, has signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, according to NFL Media.

Perryman’s departure has been expected for the past several days. The Raiders were reportedly interested in re-signing him this offseason an there were even reports dating back to before the 2022 season that the then new-Las Vegas brass wanted him back. Yet, when the open market began last week and Perryman was unsigned, it was an indication that he could be leaving.

Perryman, 30, had a strong two seasons in Las Vegas and it happened somewhat on accident. The Raiders suffered multiple injuries at linebacker late in the 2021 preseason and the Raiders acquired Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Carolina for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Perryman, who previously played for then Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, had just signed with the Panthers and there was an expectation he would be cut by Carolina.

He went on to have a fabulous season, registering 154 tackles and making the Pro Bowl. Perryman was good in 2022 as well. He had 83 tackles in 12 games in 2022 including 14 tackles for loss.

Injuries have plagued Perryman most of his career and he suffered a season-ending labrum injury in Week 16.

The Raiders signed Pittsburgh’s Robert Spillane in free agency. They likely need to add at the position.

Perryman is the fifth unrestricted free agent to leave this year, joining quarterback Jarrett Stidham (Denver Broncos), defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell (San Francisco 49ers) and Andrew Billings (Chicago Bears) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (Atlanta Falcons).