Raiders free agent Foster Moreau announces he has cancer

In a sobering and shocking tweet Wednesday evening, Las Vegas Raiders free agent tight end Foster Moreau announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Moreau, who turns 26 in May, wrote that the diagnosis was discovered when he had a routine physical during a visit with his hometown New Orleans Saints over the weekend. The LSU product was considering signing with the Saints, who just signed his former Las Vegas teammate and close friend, Derek Carr, who was releases by the Raiders this offseason.

Now, Moreau said he will step away to battle the cancer. He vowed to beat the disease and return to the NFL.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

The Raiders expressed their support of the free agent Wednesday. He was extremely popular among his teammates during the past four seasons.

Your Raider family is with you, Foster. https://t.co/MM5yGGJ8zo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 22, 2023

Moreau was a fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2019. He was a key backup and special teams player.

He started 14 games and played in 61 games in four seasons with the Raiders. He has 91 career receptions, including a career-high 33 catches in 2022. We’re wishing Moreau and his family the best as he begins this fight.