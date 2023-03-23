Silver Minings: Pieces of Oakland Raiders are fading away

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen several players leave the team this offseason including cornerstones, quarterback Derek Carr, tight end Darren Waller and long snapper Trent Sieg, this offseason.

Carr had been with the franchise since 2014, while Waller and Sieg joined the team in 2018. What it means is that there are less and less players remaining from the Oakland Raiders’ days. The team last played in Oakland in 2019 and this will be their fourth season in Las Vegas.

In addition to Carr, Waller and Sieg, the other player who played in Oakland who left this offseason is 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. There are now less than 10 players on the Raiders’ roster who called Oakland home.

#Raiders under contract for 2023 who played for the team at Oakland Coliseum:

Daniel Carlson

AJ Cole

Maxx Crosby

Andre James

Kolton Miller

Hunter Renfrow

Brandon Parker



(Also, Josh Jacobs has been tagged and Foster Moreau is a free agents) https://t.co/wf2VhrzeAv — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 19, 2023

The Oakland Raiders will always been remembered but the fact is this current roster is made of of players who were never part of those days. It’s a bit sad, but an inevitable reality,

