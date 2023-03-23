Raiders 2023 offseason: Improving cornerback room has to be a priority

One of the areas the Las Vegas Raiders must improve at this offseason is at the cornerback position.

The Raiders were expected to be big players at the position in free agency, but instead, made their big-ticket additions in free agency at at quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) and wide receiver (Jakobi Myers). The team has been mostly cost efficient on defense, even though they have added some pieces at cornerback.

Let’s take a look at where the Raiders stand at cornerback at this point of free agency:

Signed:

Brandon Facyson (Indianapolis Colts), David Long (Los Angeles Rams), Duke Shelley (Minnesota Vikings.)

Remaining free agents at position:

Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Sidney Jones.

Returners;

Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Tyler Hall.

Others trying to make 2023 roster:

Bryce Cosby.

Will they draft a cornerback?

It certainly seems like it. With no real difference makers left in free agency and with the Raiders’ salary-cap room drying up, the draft is the most logical way to get an upgrade although the solid Ya-Sin could return. In fact, don’t be surprised if the Raiders use the No. 7 overall pick on a cornerback with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Illinois’ Devin Witherspoon being possible targets.

2023 Outlook:

It really depends on who is added. If the Raiders do take a cornerback in the first round, that player will very likely be an instant starter and he will need to be productive right away. Also, Las Vegas needs Hobbs to be healthy and better than he was in 2022 after he had an outstanding rookie season in 2021. Thus, this unit is still very much a work in progress.