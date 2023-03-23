Raiders 2023 offseason: Where do linebackers stand?

The Las Vegas Raiders have much work to do and one of the position in question is linebacker.

Let’s take a look at where the Raiders stand at cornerback at this point of free agency:

Signed:

Robert Spillane (Pittsburgh Steelers).

Signed elsewhere:

Denzel Perryman (Houston Texans)

Re-signed:

Curtis Bolton.

Remaining free agents at position:

Jayon Brown, Micah Kiser.

Returners;

Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Darien Butler.

Will they draft a linebacker?

The Raiders still have a need and with limited options and resources to use in free agency, the draft is a possibility. I could see the Raiders using one of their two third round picks (they have No. 70 and No. 100) at the position if the right player is there, although it is not considered a good draft class at the position.

2023 Outlook: The keys are Spillane and Deablo. Spillane was a ocassionial starter for Pittsburgh last year. He is considered a better run stopper than when in coverage. Deablo was having a good season when it was cut short due to injury. If these two can take the next steps in their careers, the Raiders may be OK. But right now, they seem to be pretty thin without any established players. They may miss Perryman.