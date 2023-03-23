 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Brady joins Mark Davis’ WNBA ownership team

The GOAT begins post-NFL career life

Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces
Tom Brady and Mark Davis at a Las Vegas aces game in May
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tom Brady is joining Mark Davis’ Las Vegas sports empire after all.

It’s just not how we previously envisioned it.

The Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA announced the recently retired superstar quarterback has invested as a partial owner of the team. It’s majority owner is Davis, who, of course, also owns the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was heavily speculated that the Raiders would seriously pursue Brady if decided to play this season. Instead, Brady, 45, has opted to move on with his life and becoming an owner in the WNBA is his first step.

Brady and Davis have been friendly and they have been seen together at MMA fights and at an Aces game last spring. Davis very much wanted Brady when he was a free agent in 2020 and now he, indeed, gets to work with him. Also, Brady and Aces’ star Kelsey Plum have struck up a friendship.

So, it may not be what was expected or wanted previously, but in some ways, Brady has joined the Raiders family.

