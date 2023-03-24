Raiders draft 2023: 2nd day quarterbacks

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback for the next two years.

Also, they may have to trade up from No. 7 to No. 3 if they want to get a top quarterback in the first round.

If the Raiders want to add a quarterback early, but not in the first round, they could opt to take one in the second round (they have the No. 38 pick) or in the third round (No. 70). Let’s look at some potential fits if the Raiders want to target a quarterback on Day Two of the April 27-29 draft.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee:

There have been indications that Hooker may be someone Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels likes a lot. Hooker is a big, strong player who could be an NFL starter soon. There is no sure thing he will be available at No. 38.

Tanner McKee, Stanford:

At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, McKee looks the part. He has a very strong arm and he might be a player who could develop nicely.

Malik Cunningham, Louisville:

His ceiling may be as a backup, so might be a bit of a stretch on Day Two, but some teams really like his ability.

Jake Haener, Fresno State:

The Raiders reportedly like Haener a lot. He is a developmental piece and will probably be around in the third round.

Max Duggan, TCU:

He had a big season for the Horned Frogs. Teams are split on him, but he could be worth a shot in the third round.