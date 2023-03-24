Best Raiders surprise: Reviewing Tuesday Community question

The question was, who was your favorite, most pleasant surprise to play for the team? We were looking for players, past or present. The responses reflect both the now and then.

Here are some of your responses:

Bloddylimey wrote:

Greg BeerKart

Rich Gannon

Nolan Harrison

Of today’s players:

Hunter Renfrow

Mad Maxx

Hobbs

2022 Players:

Sam Webb

Luke Masterson

Looper_Guy wrote:

Going old school with Jim Plunkett. He was washed up. When Pastorini went down, the collective wisdom was that what little hope the Raiders had that year was gone. But “football Lazarus” proved the world wrong.

Njccc wrote:

Maxx, Hobbs. Ingold. Waller when we got him. Renfro.

Mal Davis wrote:

Marcus Mariota

cagey wrote:

Maxx Crosby - never heard of him and then from a 4th rounder to Pro Bowler, All-Pro (2nd team)

Nate Hobbs - honorable mention

Justin Adventure wrote:

Madd Maxx Crosby