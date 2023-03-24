Best Raiders surprise: Reviewing Tuesday Community question

As usual, you all had some graest responses to our Tuesday Community Question this week.
The question was, who was your favorite, most pleasant surprise to play for the team? We were looking for players, past or present. The responses reflect both the now and then.
Here are some of your responses:
Bloddylimey wrote:
Greg BeerKart
Rich Gannon
Nolan Harrison
Of today’s players:
Hunter Renfrow
Mad Maxx
Hobbs
2022 Players:
Sam Webb
Luke Masterson
Looper_Guy wrote:
Going old school with Jim Plunkett. He was washed up. When Pastorini went down, the collective wisdom was that what little hope the Raiders had that year was gone. But “football Lazarus” proved the world wrong.
Njccc wrote:
Maxx, Hobbs. Ingold. Waller when we got him. Renfro.
Mal Davis wrote:
Marcus Mariota
cagey wrote:
Maxx Crosby - never heard of him and then from a 4th rounder to Pro Bowler, All-Pro (2nd team)
Nate Hobbs - honorable mention
Justin Adventure wrote:
Madd Maxx Crosby
