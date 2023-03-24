Raiders sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to add to the 2o23 roster with another rotational veteran on a short-term deal and yes, he has ties to the coaching staff.

We have a theme here.

This addition is veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins. He was last with the Miami Dolphins.

#Raiders roster move:



- Signed free-agent DT John Jenkins



Jenkins joins the Raiders for his 11th NFL season after spending the last two seasons (2021-22) with the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/is3SitJbc3 — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) March 24, 2023

Jenkins, who will be 34 in July, is entering his 11th NFL season. The Raiders will be his sixth NFL team since being a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Georgia. Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, was a backup all season for the Dolphins and he had 20 tackles. Jenkins has 30 NFL starts in 116 career games.

He was with new Las Vegas defensive line coach in 2021 and there with Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2019. He may help replaced Andrew Billings, who went to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Jenkins will be a rotational player in Las Vegas.