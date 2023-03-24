 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

Yes, he has ties to the Las Vegas coaching staff

By Bill Williamson
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins
John Jenkins
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders continued to add to the 2o23 roster with another rotational veteran on a short-term deal and yes, he has ties to the coaching staff.

We have a theme here.

This addition is veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins. He was last with the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins, who will be 34 in July, is entering his 11th NFL season. The Raiders will be his sixth NFL team since being a third-round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Georgia. Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, was a backup all season for the Dolphins and he had 20 tackles. Jenkins has 30 NFL starts in 116 career games.

He was with new Las Vegas defensive line coach in 2021 and there with Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2019. He may help replaced Andrew Billings, who went to the Chicago Bears in free agency. Jenkins will be a rotational player in Las Vegas.

