Silver Minings: Raiders meet with free-agent WR DeAndre Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to the depth chart with many signings this week. They were highlighted by the additions of Austin Hooper and Duke Shelly, who both finished the 2022 season strong.

The surprise to Raider Nation has been the signing of multiple receivers. The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers, Cam Sims, and Phillip Dorsett to join the wide receivers corps this offseason.

With all the wideouts coming into camp, the thought would be the Raiders are done at the position. However, they continued their search having a visit with DeAndre Carter on Friday.

Source: WR DeAndre Carter is visiting the #Raiders today. The #Chargers’ FA comes off career-bests with 46/548/3 and was a special teams ace as well. Carter’s market is heating up, with a few other teams in the mix as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2023

Carter had his best season in 2022 with 538 yards and three touchdowns. He played both in the slot and outside can help out Jimmy Garoppolo, earning 211 yards after the catch.

Dave Ziegler will have plenty of options for the final 53 at wide receiver.

