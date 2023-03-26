Silver Minings: Raiders’ roster crippled by recent bad drafting

The Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era was marred with bad NFL Draft picks for the Las Vegas Raiders. From Clelin Ferrell to Damon Arnette and Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders had first-round bust after first-round bust with Gruden and Mayock running the show and that’s still crippling Las Vegas’ roster to this day.

NFL Analyst Warren Sharp recently tweeted the top and bottom 10 teams for total snaps played in the last five years by players that the team drafted themselves, and the Silver and Black ranked dead last...by a wide margin.

total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves



top-10:



91,901 - DAL

85,496 - MIN

83,677 - BAL

82,628 - TB

82,442 - ATL

81,815 - CIN

79,791 - PIT

78,925 - GB

78,144 - SEA

74,643 - IND



bottom-10:



61,726 - JAX

61,437 - ARI

61,164 - TEN

59,939 - LAC… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023

The Raiders have gotten 11,904 snaps out of the players they’ve drafted over the last half-decade, 35,340 behind the New York Jets who are second to last. For comparison’s sake, the difference between the Jets and the Los Angeles Rams — third to last and well-known for the “F them picks” strategy — is 7,105 snaps.

To put more perspective on the situation, below is a breakdown of which players are included in Sharp’s study and where they stand with the team.

2022 (McDaniels and Ziegler first class)

Dylan Parham, OL (Round: 3, Pick: 90): starter

Zamir White, RB (R: 4, P: 122): backup

Neil Farrell, DT (R: 4, P: 126): backup

Matthew Butler, DT (R: 5, P: 175): backup

Thayer Munford, OT (R: 7, P: 238): backup

Brittian Brown, RB (R: 7, P: 250): backup

2021 (Gruden and Mayock)

Alex Leatherwood, OL (R: 1, P: 17): cut, current backup for the Chicago Bears

Tre’von Moehrig, S (R: 2, P: 43): starter

Malcolm Koonce, DE (R: 3, P: 79): backup

Divine Deablo, LB (R: 3, P: 80): starter

Tyree Gillespie, S (R: 4, P: 143): cut, current backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Nate Hobbs, CB (R: 5, P: 167): starter

Jimmy Morrissey, OL (R: 7, P: 230: cut, current backup for the Houston Texans

2020

Henry Ruggs III, WR (R: 1, P: 11): released

Damon Arnette, CB (R: 1, P: 19): released, current free agent

Lynn Bowden, RB/WR (R: 3, P: 80): traded, currently on future/reserve contract with the New England Patriots

Bryan Edwards, WR (R: 3, P: 81): traded, current free agent

Tanner Muse, LB (R: 3, P: 100): cut, current backup for the Seattle Seahawks

John Simpson, OL (R: 3, P: 109): released, currently on future/reserve contract with the Baltimore Ravens

Amik Robertson, CB (R: 4, P: 139): spot starter

2019

Clelin Ferrell, DE (R: 1 P: 4): not retained in free agency, signed with the San Francisco 49ers

Josh Jacobs, RB (R: 1, P: 27): franchise tagged

Johnathan Abram, S (R: 1, P: 27): released, signed with the New Orleans Saints

Trayvon Mullen, CB (R: 2, P: 40): traded, backup for the Ravens

Maxx Crosby, DE (R: 4, P: 106): Pro Bowler

Isaiah Johnson, DB (R: 4, P: 129): cut, current free agent

Foster Moreau, TE (R: 4, P: 137): not retained in free agency, current free agent

Hunter Renfrow, WR (R: 5, P: 149): third receiver

Quinton Bell, DE (R: 7, P: 230): cut, currently on a future/reserve contract with the Atlanta Falcons

2018 (Gruden and Reggie McKenzie)

Kolton Miller, OT (R: 1, P: 15): starter

P.J. Hall, DT (R: 2, P: 57): cut, currently on the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL

Brandon Parker, OT (R: 3, P: 65): backup

Arden Key, DE (R: 3, P: 87): cut, signed with Tennessee Titans

Nick Nelson, CB (R: 4, P: 110): cut, current free agent

Maurice Hurst, DT (R: 5, P: 140): cut, signed with the Cleveland Browns

Johnny Townsend, P (R: 5, P: 173): cut, currently on the Orlando Guardians in the XFL

Azeem Victor, LB (R: 6, P: 216): cut, last played for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 2022

Marcell Ateman (R: 7, P: 228): cut, currently on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL

