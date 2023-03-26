Silver Minings: Raiders’ roster crippled by recent bad drafting

The Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era was marred with bad NFL Draft picks for the Las Vegas Raiders. From Clelin Ferrell to Damon Arnette and Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders had first-round bust after first-round bust with Gruden and Mayock running the show and that’s still crippling Las Vegas’ roster to this day.
NFL Analyst Warren Sharp recently tweeted the top and bottom 10 teams for total snaps played in the last five years by players that the team drafted themselves, and the Silver and Black ranked dead last...by a wide margin.
total snaps played in last 5 years by players a team drafted themselves— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 25, 2023
top-10:
91,901 - DAL
85,496 - MIN
83,677 - BAL
82,628 - TB
82,442 - ATL
81,815 - CIN
79,791 - PIT
78,925 - GB
78,144 - SEA
74,643 - IND
bottom-10:
61,726 - JAX
61,437 - ARI
61,164 - TEN
59,939 - LAC…
The Raiders have gotten 11,904 snaps out of the players they’ve drafted over the last half-decade, 35,340 behind the New York Jets who are second to last. For comparison’s sake, the difference between the Jets and the Los Angeles Rams — third to last and well-known for the “F them picks” strategy — is 7,105 snaps.
To put more perspective on the situation, below is a breakdown of which players are included in Sharp’s study and where they stand with the team.
2022 (McDaniels and Ziegler first class)
- Dylan Parham, OL (Round: 3, Pick: 90): starter
- Zamir White, RB (R: 4, P: 122): backup
- Neil Farrell, DT (R: 4, P: 126): backup
- Matthew Butler, DT (R: 5, P: 175): backup
- Thayer Munford, OT (R: 7, P: 238): backup
- Brittian Brown, RB (R: 7, P: 250): backup
2021 (Gruden and Mayock)
- Alex Leatherwood, OL (R: 1, P: 17): cut, current backup for the Chicago Bears
- Tre’von Moehrig, S (R: 2, P: 43): starter
- Malcolm Koonce, DE (R: 3, P: 79): backup
- Divine Deablo, LB (R: 3, P: 80): starter
- Tyree Gillespie, S (R: 4, P: 143): cut, current backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Nate Hobbs, CB (R: 5, P: 167): starter
- Jimmy Morrissey, OL (R: 7, P: 230: cut, current backup for the Houston Texans
2020
- Henry Ruggs III, WR (R: 1, P: 11): released
- Damon Arnette, CB (R: 1, P: 19): released, current free agent
- Lynn Bowden, RB/WR (R: 3, P: 80): traded, currently on future/reserve contract with the New England Patriots
- Bryan Edwards, WR (R: 3, P: 81): traded, current free agent
- Tanner Muse, LB (R: 3, P: 100): cut, current backup for the Seattle Seahawks
- John Simpson, OL (R: 3, P: 109): released, currently on future/reserve contract with the Baltimore Ravens
- Amik Robertson, CB (R: 4, P: 139): spot starter
2019
- Clelin Ferrell, DE (R: 1 P: 4): not retained in free agency, signed with the San Francisco 49ers
- Josh Jacobs, RB (R: 1, P: 27): franchise tagged
- Johnathan Abram, S (R: 1, P: 27): released, signed with the New Orleans Saints
- Trayvon Mullen, CB (R: 2, P: 40): traded, backup for the Ravens
- Maxx Crosby, DE (R: 4, P: 106): Pro Bowler
- Isaiah Johnson, DB (R: 4, P: 129): cut, current free agent
- Foster Moreau, TE (R: 4, P: 137): not retained in free agency, current free agent
- Hunter Renfrow, WR (R: 5, P: 149): third receiver
- Quinton Bell, DE (R: 7, P: 230): cut, currently on a future/reserve contract with the Atlanta Falcons
2018 (Gruden and Reggie McKenzie)
- Kolton Miller, OT (R: 1, P: 15): starter
- P.J. Hall, DT (R: 2, P: 57): cut, currently on the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL
- Brandon Parker, OT (R: 3, P: 65): backup
- Arden Key, DE (R: 3, P: 87): cut, signed with Tennessee Titans
- Nick Nelson, CB (R: 4, P: 110): cut, current free agent
- Maurice Hurst, DT (R: 5, P: 140): cut, signed with the Cleveland Browns
- Johnny Townsend, P (R: 5, P: 173): cut, currently on the Orlando Guardians in the XFL
- Azeem Victor, LB (R: 6, P: 216): cut, last played for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 2022
- Marcell Ateman (R: 7, P: 228): cut, currently on the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL
