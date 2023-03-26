SB Nation Reacts: 50% of fans believe the Bears won Free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders free agency has been productive but with lower names. The team looks to the draft to build this franchise and take it to the next level.

Of course, the hole at quarterback was filled with Jimmy Garoppolo. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels attempted to go after the first-round pick, but the cost was too much to bear.

Speaking of the Chicago Bears, they found a suitor willing to trade up. The Bears got a haul from the Carolina Panthers, helping them land draft capital and underrated wide receiver, DJ Moore.

The Bears made other moves, such as signing free agent linebackers TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. That’s why in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, the Bears were voted the winner of free agency with 50% of the vote.

The Panthers came in second at 24%, and the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets rounded out the list. Let us know who you think won free agency.