Raiders poll: Have they improved in free agency?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been extremely busy in the first two weeks of free agency, adding many pieces to the team.

Most of the additions, however, have been lower-priced backups, especially on defense. On that side of the ball, the Raiders added some likely starters, including safety Marcus Epps, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback David Long all of them have either been a short-term at part-time starter.

The big additions was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Myers. They had wholesale changes at tight end. There appears to be plenty of holes to fit on the roster.

Yes, the Raiders do have a league-high 12 draft picks in the April 27-29 draft (they have eight third day picks). So, there is still room to improve, but it’s never easy counting on many rookies to help make major impacts.

