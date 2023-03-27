Silver Minings: Dave Ziegler on the offseason “you can’t fix every hole in one year”

The Las Vegas Raiders finished 6-11 after high expectations going into 2022. The front office had tough decisions to make when looking to improve the roster overall.

After moving on from Derek Carr and trading Darren Waller, it appears the Raiders are in a rebuild. The bargain shopping approach to free agency signals a primary focus on the draft as a chance to grow the football team.

During an interview with Tashan Reed of the Athletic, Dave Ziegler spoke on the strategy of the Raiders in the future, which shouldn't surprise most fans.

"While there's this level of self-awareness of where we need to go and understanding you're not going to fix every single hole in one year, I'm also really excited about what I think this team can do here in the upcoming football season."

Ziegler is taking the slow approach, hoping the team can still win football games. They believe Jimmy Garoppolo's leadership ability with take over and help lead to more wins. We will see if that works out.

