Raiders 2023 draft: Anthony Richardson coming in for visit

The Las Vegas Raiders will continue to dig into the top of the 2023 quarterback draft class when they bring in polarizing Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson for a pre-draft visit, according to NFL Media.

He also is scheduled to have visits with the Carolina Panthers (who have the No. 1 overall pick), the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and the Tennessee Titans (No. 11). The Raiders currently own the No. 7 overall draft pick in the April 27-29 draft.

Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources.



Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023

Every team can bring in 30 draft prospects to their facility for pre-draft visits. They are a key part of the draft process along with the all-star games, the NFL combine and pro days.

It is not a surprise the Raiders are visiting with Richardson. They attended the pro days of Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young last week and Kentucky’s Will Levis last week as well. Stroud, Young, Levis and Richardson are considered the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler scouted Richardson in person last season and the Raiders are considered one of the top teams interested in him. He is an intriguing prospect because he has raw skills, but he is green. Teams are said to have varied projections for him.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Monday the Raiders could still use their first-round pick on a quarterback even though they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be the full-time starter for the next couple of seasons.