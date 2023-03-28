Raiders 2023 offseason: The re-worked wide receiver room

One of the more interesting developments of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason construction period is a major makeover at the wide receiver position.

One season after general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels began their tenure in Las Vegas by shipping first-and-second round picks to the Green Bay Packers for superstar receiver Davante Adams, they used free agency to change the position around him.

Let’s take a look at what the Raiders have done at wide receiver so far this offseason:

Signed:

Jakobi Meyers (New England Patriots), Phillip Dorsett (Houston Texans), Cam Sims (Washington Commanders).

Common theme:

Meyers, Dorsett and Sims have all played under members of the Las Vegas coaching staff at previous stops.

Re-signed:

Keelan Cole.

Signed elsewhere:

Mack Hollins (Atlanta Falcons).

What position group will likely look like:

It will all start with Adams, of course. He is an elite target and the Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense starts with Adams. Meyers will be the No. 2 receiver replacing Hollins. But expect to see Meyers and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow both working in the slot at times together harkening back to the New England days when McDaniels used multiple slot receivers. Dorsett brings a speed element and Sims, at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, brings an element of size to the room. So, there is a lot of variety here in this group.

Others trying to make 2023 roster:

There will more players added and incumbent DJ Turner will try to make the team in training camp.

Will they draft a receiver?

It’s always possible especially with the Raiders having 12 draft picks. But expect Las Vegas to concentrate on other need spots first.