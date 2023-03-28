My Raiders’ 1st round pick — Take one

I have conducted my first NFL first round mock draft with the event looming in 30 days.

Let’s take a look how it broke down for the Las Vegas Raiders:

First six picks:

Carolina Panthers:

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Arizona Cardinals

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson

Indianapolis Colts

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson

Seattle Seahawks

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis

Detroit Lions

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter

Las Vegas Raiders pick at No. 7

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Other players considered for Raiders:

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski.

Why Gonzalez:

At this point, a month before the draft, I think Gonzalez is the best fit and best value for the Raiders at No. 7 the way this board has fallen. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks of the need for explosive talent and youth to the rosters and Gonzalez would bring that. He is a top level talent and the cornerback spot is a position of need in Las Vegas. He’d be an instant upgrade and he would represent a big step forward for the Raiders as they try to improve the defense.

Bottom line:

The Raiders are in good shape here. There are going to be multiple excellent players available to them at No. 7. They should get better with the pick.