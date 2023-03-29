Silver Minings: Las Vegas still a betting favorite to draft Anthony Richardson

The Las Vegas Raiders have been connected to talented Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson since last season when their general manager Dave Ziegler scouted him in person.

The Raiders were considered early favorites to draft Richardson in the beginning stages of the offseason. Yet, of course, after signing immediate starter Jimmy Garoppolo in the opening hours of free agency, the chances of Las Vegas drafting a quarterback at No. 7 pick may have diminished.

Yet, that has not gone anything to lessen the Raiders-Richardson connections according to the oddsmakers. In fact, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the chances of the Raiders drafting Richardson are even more likely than before.

The Raiders’ current odds of drafting Richardson are +800. They were previously +1200 at one point. Only four teams have lesser (more likely) betting odds to land Richardson, who is reportedly coming to Las Vegas for a pre-draft visit.

What do you think? Are the Raiders really in the mix for Richardson?

In other Raiders’ news: