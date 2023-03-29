Raiders draft 2023: Stetson Bennett possible?

There chances are strong that the Las Vegas Raiders will use one of their NFL-high 12 draft picks on a quarterback.

In fact, it would be a surprise if Las Vegas doesn’t select a quarterback in the April 27-29 selection process. In my mind, the only question is in what round do Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels identify a quarterback they want to develop in this draft? It could, really, be at No. 7 or on Day Three.

The Raiders are doing a deep dive in all of the draftable quarterbacks and weighing value.

One quarterback who is getting considerable attention in the NFL draft process is Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

After having a strong performance at the recent NFL combine, Bennett has seen his stock rise. Still, though, there are several factors in play when it comes to Bennett’s scouting process.

Let’s take a closer look at Bennett:

2022 season:

He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,127 yards in 2022. he has 27 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions.

Age issue:

He will turn 26 in October. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert just turned 25. He is entering his fourth NFL season.

Intangibles:

Bennett is considered small at 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, but he plays bigger. He is from a football family and he has played his best against the top college competition. He has led his team to two back-to-back national championships and his teammates love his leadership.

Conclusion:

There is a lot to like about what Bennett brings to the table. If he is still available, I could see the Raiders (who have eight Day Three picks) showing interest in this player.