Raiders free agency 2023: Meet DeAndre Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders have added yet another free agent in the form of wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter.

The Autumn wind is a Raider ☠️ let’s gooooooo!! https://t.co/nCVsaU62Tu — DeAndre Carter (@DCarter_2) March 29, 2023

Let’s look into Carter and what it means to the Raiders:

2022 stats:

Carter, who turns 30 next month, had his best NFL season in 2022 as he had 46 catches for 538 yards for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders ties:

A Bay Area native, the Sacramento State product spent time on the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad in 2015.

Ties to Raiders’ brass:

He was on the New England Patriots’ practice squad later in 2015 and he spent the 2016 offseason there as well. Of course, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels were there.

Raiders receivers added in 2023:

Carter joins starter Jakobi Meyers and fellow rotational receivers Phillip Dorsett and Cam Sims added this offseason. They also re-signed Keelan Cole.

Where Carter fits:

Carter returned punts for the Chargers and could take over for Hunter Renfrow in that area. The Raiders now have star Davante Adams, Meyers, Renfrow, Dorsett, Sims, Cole and Carter in the mix, not all of them, will make the 53-man roster after a major overhaul at wide receiver has occurred this offseason. So, one of these players will likely not make the squad. It should be a terrific battle at the position in training camp and in the preseason.