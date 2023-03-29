Raiders re-sign guard Alex Bars

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their free-agency frenzy and brought back yet another in-house free agent as they have re-signed guard Alex Bars according to NFL Media.

OL Alex Bars is signing back to the #Raiders on a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2023

This is the second consecutive one-year contract Las Vegas has signed Bars to. He came to the team from the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Bars started 14 of the 15 games he played for Las Vegas last season. Bars, who is entering his fifth NFL season and who will be 28 in September, has started 25 of 53 NFL games in his career.

The Raiders would likely want the Notre Dame product to be a key backup. But there is still a chance he will start in 2023. The Raiders could try to draft a guard early in the draft as they try to upgrade the offensive line.

The Raiders also re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Parker, Jermaine Eluemunor and Netane Muti this offseason. Overall, Bars is the 11th in-house free agent the Raiders have re-signed this offseason.