Raiders poll: Who would you target at No. 1?

We previously asked you if you want the Las Vegas Raiders to trade up from the No. 7 overall pick and get the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears.

Chicago is said to be ready to shop the pick and would expect a lot. If the Raiders do make that pick, we now want to know who would want want Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels should pick.

It would likely be a quarterback. Trading up to that spot (the Bears would expect a major haul for the pick) would be something a team does because it thinks it can get a franchise quarterback with the pick. And, of course, the Raiders need a quarterback now that nine-year starter Derek Carr is no longer with the team.

The top quarterback prospects are Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). If the Raiders do get the top pick, Young, barring some big movement at the NFL Combine and at pro days, would probably be the top target.

Of course, the Raiders also are starved for defensive help and there are some great defensive prospects, including Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr.