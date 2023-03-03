Silver Minings: Raiders’ have spent big on offense

As the Las Vegas Raiders hit the reset button on the most important position of the field, they do so after spending big on the offensive side of the ball in recent seasons.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders have committed $387 million to offensive players in the past four seasons. It was the sixth highest amount in the NFL. Here is the leader board:

most expensive offenses last 4 years:



1. IND - $409M

2. DAL - $407M

3. GB - $404M

4. TB - $400M

5. CLE - $393M

6. LV - $387M

7. TEN -$385M

8. LAC - $378M

9. WAS - $363M

10. SF - $357M



bottom-5:



28. CAR - $293M

29. MIA - $279M

30. PIT - $275M

31. DEN - $265M

32. BAL - $273M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 26, 2023

Among the big offensive payouts were wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr and tackles Trent Brown and Kolton Miller.

Of course, the Raiders have just one playoff appearance in that time span to show for the big spending and they have to find a replacement for Carr and they still have big needs on the offensive line. So, the spending may continue on that side of the ball while the team also must address big needs on defense.

In other Raiders’ news: