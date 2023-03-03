 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders’ have spent big on offense

Las Vegas has spent the sixth-most in the NFL in recent seasons

By Bill Williamson
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Davante Adams
As the Las Vegas Raiders hit the reset button on the most important position of the field, they do so after spending big on the offensive side of the ball in recent seasons.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders have committed $387 million to offensive players in the past four seasons. It was the sixth highest amount in the NFL. Here is the leader board:

Among the big offensive payouts were wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, tight end Darren Waller, quarterback Derek Carr and tackles Trent Brown and Kolton Miller.

Of course, the Raiders have just one playoff appearance in that time span to show for the big spending and they have to find a replacement for Carr and they still have big needs on the offensive line. So, the spending may continue on that side of the ball while the team also must address big needs on defense.

