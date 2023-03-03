Raiders 2023 free agency: Poaching more New England Patriots?

With free agency looming, it’s prudent to keep an eye on New England Patriots’ free agents.

Last year, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels brought in several New England players in free agency and they could do it again his year as they tap into their former home for reinforcements in Las Vegas.

There are a few potential fits for the Raiders, especially with Ziegler and McDaniels’ familiarity and history with these players. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Cornerback Johnathan Jones: He’s been a solid player since signing with the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He had four interceptions in 2022 and could interest the Raiders as they look for impact from that position.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers: He is another undrafted free agent (2019) who developed into a strong player. I can see the Raiders having interest in Meyers if they don't re-sign Mack Hollins. Meyers, whose horrible mistake gave the Raiders a victory in December, had a strong season in 2022. He had 67 catches, for 807 yards and six touchdowns last season after having a career-high 83 grabs with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator in 2021. He could be a nice complementary piece to Raiders' star No. 1 receiver Davante Adams

Tackle Isaiah Wynn: The former first-round pick could interest the Raiders as they try to upgrade the offensive line next offseason.