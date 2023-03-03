Reviewing what you would undo in Raiders’ history

This franchise has seen a lot of pain and there were many answers. Thanks to all for the responses. Let’s review some:

Raiders0075 wrote:

The last 20 years

LVRaiderfan wrote:

Letting Khalil Mack go!

volkerball wrote:

Hiring McDaniels and leaving Oakland are the two that killed the soul of this team imo.

NASHVILLER8ER wrote:

Tuck rule has to be absolutely #1. Changed the direction of the franchise.

IoRaider wrote:

In no particular order off the top of my head:

Tuck rule

Leaving Oakland

Drafting Jamarcus

Carr breaking his ankle

Rocky_Mountain_Raider wrote:

There would be 2 for me.

1 - The hiring of McNuggets

2- Mark Davis taking over when Al Died

MoonPiesporTodos wrote:

Leaving Oakland and Jamarcus Russell a close one-two. Darrius Heyward-Bey a distance third. The rest is actual football.

Banaszak’em wrote:

Letting Marcus Allen go.