Reviewing what you would undo in Raiders’ history

This week’s Tuesday Community Question was what moment in Raiders history would you undo.
This franchise has seen a lot of pain and there were many answers. Thanks to all for the responses. Let’s review some:
Raiders0075 wrote:
The last 20 years
LVRaiderfan wrote:
Letting Khalil Mack go!
volkerball wrote:
Hiring McDaniels and leaving Oakland are the two that killed the soul of this team imo.
NASHVILLER8ER wrote:
Tuck rule has to be absolutely #1. Changed the direction of the franchise.
IoRaider wrote:
In no particular order off the top of my head:
Tuck rule
Leaving Oakland
Drafting Jamarcus
Carr breaking his ankle
Rocky_Mountain_Raider wrote:
There would be 2 for me.
1 - The hiring of McNuggets
2- Mark Davis taking over when Al Died
MoonPiesporTodos wrote:
Leaving Oakland and Jamarcus Russell a close one-two. Darrius Heyward-Bey a distance third. The rest is actual football.
Banaszak’em wrote:
Letting Marcus Allen go.
