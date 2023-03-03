SB Nation Reacts: 52 percent of fans think the Raiders should draft CJ Stroud

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t have a starting quarterback on their current roster. Chase Garbers is the only quarterback now, and the front office will be searching for upgrades in the draft and free agency.

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have started researching the next crop of young quarterbacks to enter the league. The NFL combine is on the way, and the Raiders have had formal visits with plenty of quarterbacks.

Three of those visits are for projected top-ten selections CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson. While could be a chance they have to trade up for one of these prospects, there is a possibility one of these players could fall to the silver and black.

SB Nation Reacts wanted to check the pulse of Raider Nation and see which quarterback was their favorite for the team. 52% of Raiders fans voted for CJ Stroud to become the next signal caller.

Levis and Richardson were neck and neck for second, but Levis finished there with 25% of the vote. Richardson is considered the quarterback that could be there for the Raiders, but his combine performance might change that.