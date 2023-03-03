Raiders will give Josh Jacobs the franchise tag

As hoped by the team and the player (and as expected by all of us), it appears star running back Josh Jacobs will be playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

NFL media reported Friday that the All-Pro running back will be given the franchise tag by the team if a long-term contract isn’t worked out by Tuesday’s deadline to apply the tag.

The #Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on star RB Josh Jacobs if the sides don’t reach a deal by Tuesday’s deadline, per sources.



The NFL’s leading rusher last season, Jacobs is viewed as a part of the future in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/B91YRDnZE3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2023

It is not a surprise that the Raiders, who last used the franchise tag 11 years ago, on safety Tyron Branch, will use the tag on Jacobs if need be. This week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders want to keep Jacobs for the long term and that the two sides have been working on an extension. Jacobs too has expressed a desire to stay with the team that drafted him with the No. 24 overall pick in 2019.

If he is tagged by Tuesday, the Raiders and Jacobs have until mid-July tp come to a contract extension. If not, he will play the season on the franchise tag. Then, next year, the process would begin over with another franchise tag (at a higher price), an extension or unrestricted free agency would all be on the table.

The 2023 franchise tag for running backs is just over $10 million for the Raiders who then would have around $40 million in salary-cap room (before potential cuts) to build the roster this offseason.

The decision will cost the Raiders some. They declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs for the 2023 season last May. It would have been $8 million to use that fifth-year option. So, it will cost Las Vegas about $2 million.

Jacobs responded by leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022 and now Jacobs, 25, is primed for another season in Las Vegas.