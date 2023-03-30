Raiders Film Breakdown: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders have options regarding the number seven pick. It is the highest draft pick since 2019 when they selected fourth overall.

The Raiders might miss out on the position with the hype around quarterbacks at an all-time high. Then the turn comes to the defensive side of the ball, where Dave Ziegler can add to a struggling unit.

Last season the Raiders struggled to rush the passer besides Maxx Crosby. They recorded 27 sacks and didn't get much production from the defensive line. For Ziegler, the draft is where they can rebuild.

One of the prospects mocked to the silver and black is Tyree Wilson. The edge rusher from Texas Tech is a massive human and finished with 17 career sacks. 14 of those sacks have come in the past two seasons as he developed his game.

I dive deep into his game below, looking at his strengths and concerns. Would you take Wilson at seven?